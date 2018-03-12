Solutions needed to keep water flowing in Eastbourne and beyond

Plans for where future tap water for East Sussex could come from over the next 60 years will go on public display next week.

South East Water will be exhibiting its ideas - including a second reservoir at Arlington and a water reuse scheme on the River Ouse – at an event at Berwick Village Hall on Monday March 19.

The proposals form part of the company’s draft Water Resources Management Plan which looks at how it will meet the extra demand for tap water over the next 60 years.

Visitors will have the opportunity to comment on the plan, which will be submitted to Defra in May.

Lee Dance at South East Water said, “We are looking far into the future, right to 2080, to make sure we have a secure and resilient water supply for homes and businesses in East Sussex, while also balancing the needs of the environment and keeping customers’ bills down.

“The draft plan represents a £1 billion investment in water supply infrastructure and has been developed with input from customers, communities, other water suppliers and our stakeholders. It takes into account forecasts of future population and housing growth as well as the uncertainty of climate change.

“We’re keen to hear customers’ views on the proposals for a second reservoir at Arlington and a water reuse scheme on the River Ouse. The more people we hear from the more thoughts and ideas we can incorporate into our final plan to ensure that you get the water supply you want in the future.”

The exhibition takes place from noon to 8pm on Monday March 19 at Berwick Village Hall, 7 Station Road, Polegate, BN26 6TD.

The draft plan is also available to view at the company’s offices in Snodland ME6 5AH as well as on the company’s dedicated webpage: www.southeastwater.co.uk/yourwateryoursay where feedback can also be submitted.

The public consultation closes on May 21 2018.