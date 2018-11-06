Sneak preview at what Terminus Road will look like when roadworks are finished

A set of pictures have been released showing what Eastbourne’s Terminus Road will look like once the long running roadworks come to an end.

The £6.2 million Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme is a joint enterprise between East Sussex County Council and Eastbourne Borough Council.

Eastbourne Town centre Improvement Scheme SUS-180611-155224001

Work is currently underway to create a single one way bus lane for buses travelling eastbound from the railway station into Cornfield Road. The pavements on both sides of the road will be doubled in width creating a new space that can be used for cultural and social activities.

At the end of the works – scheduled for July 2019 – officials say there will be an attractive pedestrian friendly environment for residents and visitors, bus and pedestrian congestion in Terminus Road will be reduced and there will e improved links between the town centre and railway station.

SUS-180611-155202001

SUS-180611-155213001