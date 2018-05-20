Slideshow: Royal Wedding celebrations in Eastbourne

Royal Wedding fever hit Eastbourne yesterday (Saturday, May 19).

Peopple gathered to celebrate and watch the eventon a big screen in the garden of The Counting House pub in Old Town from 12pm.

Counting House Royal Wedding Party (Photo by Jon Rigby)

There was also a celebration at Bay View Caravan and Camping Park.

This comes as it was announced Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan will be the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex - new which heightened the royal celebrations across the county.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Stephen Lloyd congratulated the couple and invited them to visit.

He said to the Herald of their new titles, “I think it’s an absolutely brilliant idea and I have invited the new Duke and Duchess to Eastbourne, the most beautiful town in the county.”

The royal couple were wed yesterday in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Meghan is the first person ever to be named the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry is only the second person to hold the title of Duke of Sussex.