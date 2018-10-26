Sleeping out for homeless and refugee awareness

Members of St Luke’s Church in Stone Cross will be sleeping out in the church grounds on Saturday (October 27) in support of internally displaced people.

Organisers of the event say there are more than 51 million but they don’t count as refugees.

The number include the homeless in England (6,200) and the 6,000,000 in Syria, the estimated 3,000,000 in Yemen and the hundreds of thousands in Sulawesi.

Members of St Luke’s taking part welcome anyone who would like to join in, visit or offer support. They also welcome sponsorship and coffee.

Sponsorship forms are available at the parish office.

They will start with a communion service at 8pm and everyone is welcome from any denomination, place, or walk of life.