Skydive challenge for 73-year-old

A 73-year-old woman from Eastbourne isn’t letting her age deter her from jumping out of a plane for dementia research.

June Christophi says she is ‘mostly excited but also slightly nervous’ as she prepares to do the skydive on June 9.

She decided to take on the challenge as she is a member of Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel Club, an all-female organisation. The husband of the club president is living with dementia, so the club had been fundraising for dementia research for some time by running coffee mornings and afternoon teas.

However, June wanted to do something big to help raise vital funds for research.

She has now raised more than £1,300 and has smashed her target, but she is hopeful that people will keep donating to support the cause.

She said, “So many people, some who I haven’t seen in years, have been donating, which has been really wonderful.

“I’m going to be turning 74 the day before the skydive and at this point in my life, I just feel that I have to go for it. I have to do these things.

“Of course there is a part of me that is a little bit nervous, but I’m looking forward to doing it and am delighted to be raising much needed funds for dementia research.

“It is an incredibly important cause.”

Sponsor June at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/June-Christophi or sign up for a skydive in September at www.alzheimersresearchuk.org