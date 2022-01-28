Sixteen-year-old found dead at cliffs near Eastbourne

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (January 27), heard Rauda Gizaf, who lived in London with her sisters, died on April 13 at Beachy Head.

Miss Gizaf was born in Italy and attended college in London.

On April 13 at around 3pm members of the public found Miss Gizaf’s belongings on the cliff top. They called the coastguard who recovered Miss Gizaf’s body at 6.26pm, the inquest heard.

Detective inspector Claire Gill was the senior investigating officer and said information on Miss Gizaf’s phone indicated she had taken her own life.

Eastbourne Police received a call on Miss Gizaf’s phone from the Met Police because she had been reported missing by her sisters, Zeinab and Amal Gizaf.

DI Gill was also able to trace Miss Gizaf’s journey from London by public transport. She discovered Miss Gizaf had purchased a single train ticket which arrived in Eastbourne at 12.17pm.

A GP report from Chichele Road Surgery made no reference to mental health problems and toxicology reports found no alcohol or drugs in her system.

Miss Gizaf’s sisters said she had been working on a mental health project at college which had ‘changed her’ and involved a lot of research into depression.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze ruled Miss Gizaf had taken her own life.