A kindhearted West Rise pupil has cut off her long blonde locks to help a cancer charity.

Maddie Sayers , six, cut eight inches off her hair to donate it to The Little Princess Trust. Her grandmother and cousin are survivors of cancer and her step-grandfather has terminal cancer.

Her proud mum Leyhann Sayers, said, “She is such a kind and caring girl who worries about everybody’s feelings and wellbeing.

“I am a super proud mummy.”

Maddie ‘s hair was cut at Little Chelsea Hair and Beauty.