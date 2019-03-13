Six fire engines called to Sussex hospital

Six fire engines were sent to a Sussex hospital this evening (March 13).

A fire broke out at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton at just before 6.30pm.

Fire crews at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton

Two firefighters used breathing apparatus to put the fire out in a smoke-filled corridor, a spokesman for the fire service said. There was also a partial evacuation.

Sussex Police also attended the incident.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 6.22pm this evening crews were called to a fire in a basement area of The Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton, away from the patient area.

“Two firefighers using breathing apparatus dealt with fire, which was brought under control and extinguished by 7.30pm.

Police at the scene

“The cause of the fire is not known at this time.”