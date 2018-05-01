Singing success for local girl, 14

A talented 14-year-old from Eastbourne is through to the finals of a national singing competition.

St Catherine’s College pupil Kaiah Noll auditioned for West End Calling, a national musical theatre singing competition, in October 2017 and has worked her way through the competition to gain a place in the finals.

The competition is judged by West End stars and Kaiah has performed at the Rialto Theatre in Brighton and the Stockwell Playhouse in London before getting her place in the grand final.

The final stage of the competition will take place at Andrew Lloyd Webber’s newest theatre, the Other Palace, on May 27.

Kaiah is one of only 12 contestants, all aged between eight and 21, to be hand-picked by judges.

Kaiah said, “I am thrilled to be in the finals of West End Calling.

“It’s been great fun meeting the other contestants and getting great advice and direction from the judges.

“I’m very excited to perform in the final and I’m not nervous at all - my mum is nervous enough for both of us!

“I love everything about performing and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Kaiah also wished the other contestants good luck, ahead of the big day next month.

She said, “I hope everyone has a great day and even though it’s a competition, it’s been so much fun.”

Contestants audition and receive feedback from a variety of different West End stars during the process of the competition.

This year’s judging panel was Scott Paige who has starred in Made In Dagenham, Eugenius and The Addam’s Family, Daniel Buckley from The Book Of Mormon, Eugenius, and Loserville, and Emily Tierney from Wicked, The Wizard Of Oz and Ghost the Musical.