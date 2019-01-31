Show off your classic car at this year’s Magnificent Motors event

Classic car and vintage vehicle owners are invited to enter Eastbourne’s free annual motoring event, Magnificent Motors, as it accelerates back into town on May 4-5.

From Bugattis to Bentleys and Cadillacs to Ferraris, owners of a range of quirky and classic cars, bikes and buses will be coming together to exhibit their vehicles at what has become one of the UK’s biggest free motor spectaculars.

This year the event, sponsored by A-Plan Insurance, is expected to be even bigger as hundreds of vehicles together with live bands, stalls and attractions descend on the Western Lawns for a vintage Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival jump-starts with The Parade of Motors at 10am each morning which will start from the eastern end of Eastbourne’s seafront by Fort Fun and head west to the Western Lawns and Wish Tower slopes, where the displays will be open to view from 11am.

The parade is a traditional feature of the festival and gives exhibitors a chance to take pride in showcasing their gleaming motors and visitors the opportunity to see the vintage wheels in action.

Magnificent Motors has always been a favourite event on the motoring calendar, attracting interest from like-minded motor enthusiasts, with both individuals and car clubs signing up to participate. Vehicles already registered to attend this year range from a 1933 Rolls Royce 20/25 right through to a 2015 Nissan GT-R.

This year’s car club entries include the likes of the Aston Martin Owners Club, Austin Rover and MG Owners Club and the Junkyard Motor Club travelling far and wide to take part. New this year will be the Electric Car Zone, with local dealers showcasing electric and hybrid powered vehicles; making it an opportunity to find out about the very latest in car technology.

There is also a packed entertainment line-up on both days of the event. This includes returning favourite Zachary Dogwood alongside the rock and blues sound of East Sussex’s own Ben Westwood, plus performing sounds of the 70’s will be Glam Rox.

To enter a vehicle or for more information, visit www.MagnificentMotors.co.uk or call Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre on 01323 415415.