Short films reflect the experiences of Eastbourne’s carers

Short films reflecting the experiences of local unpaid carers have been released by local charity Care for the Carers, as it launches its free creative writing workbook.

The charity supports unpaid carers across East Sussex and the new workbook, designed for use by carers groups across the country aim to help support unpaid carers and share their experiences to a wider audience.

SUS-190219-173215001

All of the resources were officially unveiled at its Carers’ Forum on Wednesday (February 20) in Eastbourne, where 100 carers from across East Sussex will gather to share their challenges and get support.

The resources were produced as part of a project to capture the voices of this generation of carers, in a project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Including poetry from local carers and writing exercises, the Creative Writing workbook was produced in collaboration with Care for the Carers’ writer in residence, Evlynn Sharp, who has been running workshops to support unpaid carers in the county to voice and share their stories through creative writing.

The short films contain many different experiences of caring, including Seerche, a former young carer, Hazel, who cares for her neighbour, and Chris, who has been a carer for more than 30 years, and his entire adult life.

The participants of the films were interviewed by unpaid carer volunteers, who received training from Heritage Eastbourne.

Jo Egan, Care for the Carers director of services, said, “We hope that through sharing these stories more people will become aware of the number of unpaid carers out there, and people may be able to identify themselves as carers and seek support from us.

“The creative writing sessions have enabled carers to articulate and share their caring experiences. We are excited to launch the workbook and films, so that other groups can benefit from the power of creative writing.”

Thanks to generous funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, ExPat and Eastbourne Borough Council the workbook and films are free to access and use.

The films and the workbook are available on Care for the Carers website at www.cftc.org.uk/blog/carers-launch-creative-writing-resources

Care for the Carers is the Carers Centre for East Sussex and an independent charity supporting unpaid carers across the county.

The charity provides free practical and emotional advice and a range of services such as counselling, support groups and training for carers.

A carer is someone who provides unpaid care and support to a family member or friend who has a disability, illness, mental health problem or who needs extra help as they grow older.

It is Care for the Carers aim to help carers in East Sussex through raising awareness, fundraising and volunteering. The charity wants to ensure than no one is left to care alone. The charity is always looking for individuals and group to help their cause. Visit www.cftc.org.uk.