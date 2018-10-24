Shocking photos show massive cracks at Beachy Head following cliff fall fears

Shocking photos show huge cracks at the top of Beachy Head following warnings the cliffs could crumble at any moment.

The cliff top has been fenced off at dangerous spots after the council warned there is a ‘high risk’ of a large cliff fall in the Shooter Bottom area.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “We have been notified that there is a high risk of a large cliff fall at Shooter Bottom (near Beachy Head house).

“Please stay away from the edge and base of the cliffs and avoid the area if you can.”

There have been several large cliffs falls in recent months, including one at Birling Gap in August – which closed the steps down to the beach for several weeks – followed by falls at Seaford Head and Beachy Head earlier this month.

People had to run for their lives after the Birling Gap fall, which saw tonnes of chalk crumbling onto the beach below.

After the Seaford fall, the town’s council said, “Everyone enjoying the downland and coast needs to exercise common sense and take heed of the warning signs in the area.

“If you see anyone in danger or witness someone who has fallen, the advice is to immediately dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard and not to attempt to rescue them.”

The Coastguard has repeatedly warned members of the public not to risk their lives for a selfie, but people are often seen getting extremely close to the edge despite such warnings.

