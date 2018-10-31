Shock as Eastbourne Post Office threatened with closure

An Eastbourne Post Office is facing closure.

Residents were shocked to hear the facility in Langney Shopping Centre could shut its doors due to the newsagents, Martins, considering whether to renew its lease.

This would leave the Post Office without a base and therefore effectively closed.

Local resident Anna Hooper started a petition to save the Post Office and has already collected almost 1,000 signatures.

She is being supported in her campaign by Langney’s county councillor, Alan Shuttleworth, and Eastbourne MP, Stephen Lloyd.

Cllr Shuttleworth said, “I want to thank Anna Hooper for all her hardwork and I hope that with the support of local residents and Langney Shopping Centre, we can find a way to keep this Post Office open – just as we have done by working with the local community to keep a library in Langney.”

Mr Lloyd said, “It is a real shame that this important local service is being threatened. I have already been contacted by several Langney residents, many of whom are elderly or vulnerable, who would find the journey to the town centre Post Office very difficult.”