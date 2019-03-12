Shared services between councils is good as gold

Two councils that have pioneered a new and innovative strategy of shared services have received two top awards at a prestigious event in London.

Eastbourne Borough Council and Lewes District Council received the public sector Councils of the Year Award 2019 and a Gold Award for Working Together.

Eastbourne council leader David Tutt said, “The credit for this award belongs to the staff in Eastbourne and Lewes who made it happen at all levels of the organisation.

“At a time when government funding for local authorities has been reduced to zero, we had to innovate to ensure a sustainable future for the services our residents rely on.

“This success also demonstrates how politicians can overcome ideological differences in the interests of the greater good.”

The integration of services in Eastbourne and Lewes district has achieved year-on-year savings of £3.2m.

Lewes council leader Andy Smith said, “We’ve come a long way in a relatively short space of time.

“Doing nothing was not an option, we had to implement a shared system of service delivery with Eastbourne that balanced the expectations of our residents with the fundamental requirement for significant savings from the council budget.

“I’m extremely grateful to colleagues, both council officers and other councillors, for their support, expert advice and wise counsel throughout the project.”