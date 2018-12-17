Sex fiend is sentenced after attacks on woman and teen

A man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl went on to attack a woman in her own home.

Alejandro Cuenca, described as extremely dangerous by a judge, climbed through a window to attack the girl as she slept.

He was arrested and released under investigation but struck again two months later when he broke into the home of a woman and attacked her as she changed out of her work clothes.

Schizophrenic Cuenca was sent to a secure hospital indefinitely when he was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court recently.

The court heard Cuenca, 25, specifically targeted his victims and planned his attacks.

He assaulted the 13-year-old girl while she was on a sleepover at a friend’s house.

Cuenca admitted sexual assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

On June 1 last year, the girl and her friend heard Cuenca talking on his phone outside their window at around 1am.

Gabby Henty, prosecuting, “A couple of hours later, they heard him again. He shouted up to them.”

The girls closed the curtains but could not secure the window latch. They went to sleep and an hour later, the girl woke to find Cuenca in bed next to her. She raised the alarm, Cuenca fled and police were called. He turned up at the home he shared with his sister close by.

Two weeks later police in Eastbourne arrested him.

In September he struck again – a woman getting undressed after arriving home from work at her flat in Eastbourne heard a noise. She undressed down to her underwear when Cuenca entered the room and grabbed her.

He fled when she started kicking, punching and slapping him.

Medics said Cuenca had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and showed violent sexual compulsion.

Judge Christine Laing QC described Cuenca as extremely dangerous.