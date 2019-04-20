‘Severe’ fire at house in Peacehaven

Firefighters remain on the scene of a ‘severe’ fire at a house in Peacehaven.

Four fire engines were sent to the fire at the property in Central Avenue, Telcombe Cliffs, in Peacehaven at 6.26am today.

Firefighters tackle the blaze

Two people are suffering from smoke inhalation, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

A Red Cross unit has also been sent to the scene.

Four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used by firefighters, as well as an aerial ladder platform.

Crews are currently dampening down at the scene.

Firefighters at the scene

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, the spokesman said.

