Severe delays on A22 near Hailsham after two vehicle collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A two car collision is causing severe delays along the A22 near Hailsham. Northbound delays have been reported after an accident near the Cop Hall Roundabout partially blocked the A22 Polegate Road. Traffic Traffic is also affected along the A295 South Road, affecting traffic from Sayerland to Hailsham. 'Our loss is indescribable': Family of woman who died after sea rescue in Sussex tell of 'kind and caring' young woman