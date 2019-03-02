Severe delays on A22 near Hailsham after two vehicle collision

A two car collision is causing severe delays along the A22 near Hailsham.

Northbound delays have been reported after an accident near the Cop Hall Roundabout partially blocked the A22 Polegate Road.

Traffic

Traffic

Traffic is also affected along the A295 South Road, affecting traffic from Sayerland to Hailsham.