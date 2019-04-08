Seventeen year old Eastbourne youth sentenced for having knife in public place

A 17-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a lock knife, in Eastbourne, on January 17, according to a court document. The court made a youth rehabilitation order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates made an order for the knife to be destroyed.

