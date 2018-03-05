Seven lucky Eastbourne neighbours celebrating lottery win

Seven neighbours in Eastbourne are celebrating today (Monday, March 5) after their postcode landed them a People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.

Six of the lucky Tolkien Road residents have scooped £1,000 each, while the seventh has doubled their win to £2,000 thanks to playing with two tickets. All the winners play with the postcode BN23 7AQ.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson was on hand to congratulate the winners.

He said, “I’m absolutely over the moon for our players in Eastbourne. It’s great to see so many winners on one street – I hope they all enjoy spending their win!”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £272.8 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, see www.postcodelottery.co.uk