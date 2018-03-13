Seven arrested in just 24 hours over Eastbourne burglaries

Police in Eastbourne made seven arrests in just 24 hours in connection with a number of burglaries reported across the town.

Suspects were detained between Tuesday and Wednesday last week (March 6-7).

Sussex Police says Laura-Jane Salek, 33, and Allan Kevin Beaton, 41, both unemployed and both of Jevington Gardens, have been charged with burgling the Peak Medical Practice in Broadwater Way, Hampden Park, Eastbourne, on Friday, March 2.

A spokesperson said Salek was further charged with possessing Class C drugs, namely a quantity of Clonazepam and Lorazepam.

Both appeared before Brighton magistrates and, after admitting the offences, were remanded in custody to await sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, April 5.

Meanwhile, Matthew Daniel Clarke, 33, unemployed and of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with burglary at Treasure Island on Thursday, February 8 and burglary with intent at the Leo Leisure bingo hall, Pevensey Road, on Tuesday, March 6.

Jointly charged with him for the burglary at Leo Leisure was Robert Graham Lowe, 40, unemployed, of South Cliff, Eastbourne, said police.

Both men appeared before Brighton magistrates on Thursday, (March 8) and each pleaded not guilty, say police.

They have both been remanded in custody for a pre-trial preparation hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, April 5.

And police say a 24-year-old unemployed Eastbourne man has been arrested and released under investigation on suspicion of a burglary at a kebab shop in Pembury Road, Eastbourne, and also a veterinary practice in the same road on Wednesday (March 7).

He is also under investigation concerning a burglary at Easy Cash in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on November 11 2017.

Police say another 24-year-old local man was also arrested on Wednesday (March 7)and released under investigation concerning the Pembury Road burglaries.

And Scott Leary, 33, unemployed, of St Aubyn’s Road, Eastbourne, was arrested on Tuesday (March 6) on suspicion of burgling the Day Lewis Pharmacy, Furness Road, earlier the same day – according to Sussex Police.

He was also arrested on suspicion of breaking into Kamsons Pharmacy on Meads Street, Eastbourne, on Sunday, March 4.

He was charged with the offences and remanded in custody pending further proceedings after appearing before Brighton magistrates on Friday (March 9).

Sergeant Julian Williams, of the Eastbourne prevention team, said, “With the assistance of information received, these prompt arrests are an excellent example of the police and public working together to combat burglaries.”