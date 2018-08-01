Sessions help children learn to keep safe on our beaches

Children aged between 8-14 can learn how to stay safe on the beach and in the sea with the Tyro Lifeguard course run by the Eastbourne Beach Lifeguard team throughout the summer holidays.

Lead by a qualified and experienced team, the course is designed to provide youngsters with first aid training, a guide tosafety plus an introduction to basic lifeguarding, all of which will equip them with the essential skills they need to enjoy time spent on or near the water.

Sessions last 3 hours and are available either at 10am or 2pm from the Lifeguard Station close to the Wish Tower. There are four different levels that cover a range of different activities both on the beach and in the water.