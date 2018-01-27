Serious knife crime figures show 'small drop' in Sussex

The Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner's latest reports includes figures which showed a 'small drop' in serious knife crimes in the county last year.

Katy Bourne's comment comes as figures released by the Office for National Statistics this week showed that police a recording a greater number of violent offences.

She said: "Although levels of knife crime in Sussex are comparatively low, I have pressed the Chief Constable and his senior officers during my accountability meetings about this issue."

Adding that the number of serious knife crime figures in 2017 was 311, down 18 from 329 in 2016.

"I know the force is not complacent and I’m pleased to say there will be another national knife campaign and amnesty that Sussex Police will be fully supporting from February 12 this year.

"Whilst the police do have a key role in tackling knife crime, we also have to look at where people get hold of knives and that includes our homes and shops and the internet," she said.

The commissioner added: "Proposed changes to tighten the law include restrictions or a ban on under-18s being able to purchase knives, and having to collect in person any knives ordered online so that age could be verified. I welcome the proposals which would also give police more powers to seize 'zombie knives, throwing stars and knuckle dusters' from private property."

Outlawing possession of knives in colleges and universities, as well as in schools and public places, is something she also voiced her support for: "I know from recent conversations with head teachers and our district commanders that schools want to get a firm message across to pupils and students about the devastating effects of carrying knives, from being injured, maimed or even murdered to carrying a permanent police record for possession.

"The message we need to get out is quite simple - lose the knife, not a life."