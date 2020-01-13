Serious incident in Hampden Park

A major emergency incident unfolded in Hampden Park this afternoon (Monday).

Dozens of police cars and ambulances were called to the scene in the Parkfield Avenue area of the village at about 2.41pm today.

Police said officers attended a property in the road and found two women with minor injuries, which were not as the result of a knife.

It is understood the injuries had been made with shards of broken glass.

A 26-year-old man was found injured outside the property and was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm. He has been taken to hospital for treatment, said police.

Inspector Derrick Wood of Sussex Police said, “We believe this to be an isolated incident in a confined area, among people known to each other.

“We thank the public for their patience and understanding while the incident was being dealt with.”

While the incident was ongoing, nearby school Parklands was reported to have been placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

One mother told the Herald, “Our kid’s school was on lockdown, we were all waiting to collect our kids.

“Received a text to say school lockdown and then before we knew it police everywhere.

“Within minutes police had the place surrounded and were excellent. My four-year-old told me they were told by their teacher to get under the tables, the blinds were shut and lights switched off.

“She was not phased by any of it, just shows how good the school was with the children. I just thought it’s important to say how amazing the school and police were with this situation.”

