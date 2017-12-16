‘Serious’ fire engulfs outbuilding in Lewes

A serious fire has engulfed an outbuilding in Lewes.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews received 14 calls about smoke issuing from a building in St Anne’s Crescent.

She said: “Four fire engines were sent to the scene just before 1pm. The outbuilding is between Rotten Row and St Anne’s Crescent.

“The building is ten metres by 20 metres. It has been confirmed as a serious fire and breathing apparatus and jets have been used.

“Crews have said it is an allotment style building and were treating it as a person involved until it was defintely confirmed no one was involved.”

The latest update by fire officials confirmed two fire engines remained at the scene and crews were continuing to damp down the fire.