Serious fire at Eastbourne burger restaurant

A serious fire has forced an Eastbourne burger restaurant to close.

Half Man! Half Burger! in Grove Road said staff were “devastated” following the blaze in the bar and dining area in the early hours of Monday (July 29) –and it is not certain at this stage how long it will be closed for.

The restaurant said in a post on its Facebook page, “We are extremely sorry to say that following a serious fire in the bar/dining area at about 3am we have had to take the decision to close the restaurant.

“At this point we are assessing damage and have no way of knowing how long we will be closed for. Weeks, months...

“We are all devastated and trying to find a way through it for the staff and the legion of Eastbourne burger fans.

“To all the people who offered coffee / storage / help all day sincere thanks

“HM!HB! has always looked at the upbeat side of life, bringing our vibe for all to enjoy, we continue stay positive and will work it out - sad times...”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines to the scene at 3.15am on Monday morning.

Crews battled the fire in the group floor shop front using breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera, a covering jet and PPV fan to clear the smoke.