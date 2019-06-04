There has been a serious collision in Eastbourne Road in Willingdon this afternoon (June 4).

Emergency services are on scene after the incident involving a lorry and car at around 4.10pm.

A22 Golden Jubilee Way in Eastbourne closed after incident

One person is trapped and firefighters are working to get them out of the vehicle, said a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) said, “I can confirm we are in attendance of an RTC in Eastbourne Road between a car and a lorry. One of our crews came across the incident. There is one male casualty and he is likely to be taken to hospital for his injuries.”

The road is said to be partially blocked northbound at The Triangle and there is slow traffic around the area.