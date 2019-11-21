Serious collision at Lottbridge Drove

Emergency services are at a serious collision in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, this afternoon (Thursday).

Police, ambulances and firefighters were sent to the scene at the Tesco supermarket at about 2.45pm.

Emergency services on scene at the Lottbridge Drove Tesco, Eastbourne. Photo by Lewis Isted

A spokesperson for the fire service said crews were called to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle.

Firefighters from Eastbourne attended and assisted paramedics with a casualty.

They were handed into the care of SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service), and crews left the scene at 3.15pm, the spokesperson said.

The fire service said no persons were trapped when crews arrived.

One witness said there were two fire engines, two ambulances, and “loads of police” at the scene.

Photos from the incident show paramedics had set up medical tents in the supermarket car park.

SECAmb has been approached for comment.

This is a breaking news story, further information will be published as soon as it is available.