Series of burglaries in Eastbourne

A series of burglaries have taken place in Eastbourne just days into the New Year.

Police say burglars made their way into a house in Longstone Road on January 1 through a front window (reference number 1294 01/01). However, nothing was stolen.

Then, on January 2, a distraction burglary took place in Central Avenue. According to police, two men suggested the water pressure in the property needed checking.

The description of these males was: white, approximately 45-50 years old, one was 6ft wearing a black coat and that other male was 5ft 4inches with a slim build and dark brown hair.

There was nothing stolen in the property, however police say there was evidence of a search (ref: 0603 02/01).

While on January 3, a burglary occurred in Westerham Road, where entry was made via the letter box – police believe this was done possibly by removing it and reaching in to undo the door (Ref: 0455 03/01).

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message contact police online, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org