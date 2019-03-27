Sections of road to be resurfaced

Sections of a busy town centre road will be closed to traffic for two weeks to allow essential repairs to be carried out.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays and diversions.

East Sussex Highways will carry out improvement work on two sections of Upper Avenue in Eastbourne between, April 4 and Thursday, April 18.

The road between the junction with Carew Road and Upper Avenue roundabout will be closed for the full two weeks, while the section between the A2021 Bedfordwell Road and Roborough Close will close for three days from Tuesday, April 16.

It was originally planned to take up to 28 days but the works programme has been reduced.

Work to the first section will be carried out using an innovative process known as ‘recycling’, which improves the structural integrity of a road by repairing layers beneath the surface before resurfacing is carried out.

East Sussex Highways says this more extensive repair takes longer than the standard method, but is necessary due to the high volume of traffic using this section of road.

The section from the A2021 will be resurfaced.

A spokesman for East Sussex Highways said, “This work will enable us to provide a smoother and safer drive for motorists using this busy town centre road. We appreciate this work will cause disruption, but we would ask people to bear with us while we carry out this work.”Diversion routes will be in place and signposted while the work is being carried out.”

For more information about the scheme and others across the county, visit www.eastsussexhighways.com

Earlier this year the section of Upper Avenue between the A2021 Bedfordwell Road and Roborough Close was closed for preliminary works.