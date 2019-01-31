Second restaurant chain scraps plan to open in Eastbourne’s Beacon

Plans for a national restaurant chain to open in Eastbourne were thought to have been shelved after the company underwent a restructuring – and today it has been confirmed that the Italian eatery will not be coming to the Beacon.

Earlier today (Thursday, January 31) news broke that Wagamama had ‘no plans’ to open in the new multi-million pound Beacon extension, despite initially adding its name to the list.

And now it has been confirmed that Carluccio’s has also scrapped plans to open a branch in Eastbourne.

It was not looking likely that the Italian chain would come to town after it was revealed back in May 2018 that the company was struggling, with creditors backing a company voluntary agreement which could result in the closure of more than 30 of its restaurants across the UK.

Carluccio’s chief executive Mark Jones told national newspapers that the CVA was ‘vital’ to protect the Carluccio’s brand.

The burger chain Byron pulled out of its plan to open a branch at the Beacon in March 2018.

At the time, Neil Crawford, the Legal and General head of retail and leisure development behind the multi-million pound regeneration of the shopping centre, said in relation to the Byron news, “This is nothing to do with Eastbourne specifically but sadly, because of a nationwide issue with the chain which could lead to the closure of many of its restaurants.”

The restaurants still opening in the Beacon extension are: Nando’s, Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Ask.

Legal and General, which owns the Beacon centre, was unavailable for comment about Carluccio’s or Wagamama.