Second Eastbourne councillor quits Lib Dems over bullying claims

A second councillor has quit the Eastbourne Liberal Democrats amid claims of bullying.

Former mayor and Hampden Park councillor Pat Hearn announced her resignation this week and will now be representing the ward as an independent councillor.

It follows fellow Lib Dem Margaret Robinson’s resignation earlier this month from Eastbourne council.

Mrs Robinson received an ‘unreserved apology’ but resigned from the group over the way her complaint of alleged bullying was investigated..

Mrs Hearn, who has represented Hampden Park for a number of years, said she too had complained about bullying and offensive, aggressive and intimidating behaviour towards councillors and members of the public and was not happy with the way it had been dealt with.

Her letter of resignation said, “In view of everything that has been going on over the past few months, regarding the failure to resolve the bullying issues it is with much regret that I have come to the decision to withdraw from the Liberal Democrat group on Eastbourne Borough Council.

“I will, of course, be retaining my membership of the Liberal Democrat party and intend to serve my remaining time on the borough council as an Independent Liberal Democrat.”

Mrs Hearn said she will not be standing in the upcoming May elections.

A spokesperson for the Eastbourne Liberal Democrats said, “We are sorry that Pat has decided to leave the group and send her our best wishes for the future.

“The issue which has brought this about concerns a dispute with another member.

“The party has handled this in accordance with the party rules and action has been taken to address her concerns.

“As this matter could possibly be the subject of an appeal it is not possible to comment further at this moment in time.”