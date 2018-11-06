Second bid to demolish Old Town house is turned down

Plans to knock down a house in Old Town and build flats on the site have been turned down by a government inspector for the second time.

A developer wants to demolish Ridgelands which sits on the corner of Uplands Road and the A259 East Dean Road and put up a two and a half storey building containing eight two bedroom flats and two one bedroom flats.

SUS-170911-103921001

Eastbourne council turned down the first application in 2016 and the government inspector dismissed an appeal in November 2016.

A fresh application was submitted to town planners in 2017 and that was also refused leading to a second appeal by Gary Ferrier of Lucas Design and Construction against the decision.

That appeal was dismissed by the same government inspector Grahaeme Gould in recent weeks.

Mr Gould said, “Ridgelands, a substantial two storey house, would be demolished and replaced by ten flats in two blocks, with accommodation on three floors. The property occupies a prominent position at the junction between East Dean Road and Upland Road but is well screened and not prominent in the streetscene.

“The new blocks by comparison with the house would have significantly greater mass and I consider they would be more overt in the streetscene because all but the ground floor would be readily apparent above the retained boundary planting.

“While the appeal development would involve the provision of housing in a built up area, I have found it would be harmful to the character and appearance of the area and conclude the appeal should be dismissed.”

Campaigners in Old Town had led a high profile protest at the plans and voiced concerns at a potential increase in traffic and accidents.