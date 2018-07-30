Seaside to close for roadworks

A busy Eastbourne road will be closing for roadworks this week.

Seaside will be closed between Northbourne Road and Tescos roundabout overnight on Friday (August 3).

The closure will take place from 7pm-6am the following day (August 4).

The roadworks are being carried out by East Sussex Highways.

The diversion will affect all bus services using Seaside during this time.

Stagecoach says it will be via KFC, Royal Parade, Channel View Road and then back to normal line of route. This will be in both directions.