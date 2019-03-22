Seaside scenes, ponies, boats, squirrels and a mandarin duck - beautiful Eastbourne through the lenses of our readers

Seaside scenes, ponies, boats, squirrels and a mandarin duck - here’s this week’s round up of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures to brighten up you day.

If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk telling us a little about the picture and the camera/phone it was taken on.

Hang parachutist hovering near Beachy Head - with Eastbourne, and Langney Point clear in the background. This picture was taken by Scott Curtis-Ells. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Photo of the sun rising on the seafront at Eastbourne bandstand, from Steven Bond. SUS-190320-150418001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Low tide at Holywell beach, showing the rock pools, by David Ford. SUS-190321-091047001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Squirrel taking a snack at Hampden Park, by Martin Rumary. SUS-190321-091058001 Tel:01323 484422 Buy a Photo

