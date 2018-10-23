Search for missing diver off Eastbourne coast called off

The search for a missing diver off the Eastbourne coast has been called off and his next of kin have been informed, police say.

The alarm was raised by a boat approximately seven miles out from Sovereign Harbour when the deep sea diver failed to resurface at about 10.16am on Sunday (October 21).

An extensive search was launched, and the coastguard and local vessels assisted in a search of the area, however there was no trace of the man.

Due to reduced sunlight, the search was concluded at 5.30pm and, having exhausted all options, police and the Coastguard have confirmed no further searches will be carried out.

Sussex Police says officers have engaged with the diver’s next of kin and enquiries are ongoing.

He is believed to be in his 60s and from London.