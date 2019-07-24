Seal spotted with ‘plastic bag caught in its mouth’ at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour

A seal has been spotted with what appears to be a plastic bag caught in its mouth while swimming at Sovereign Harbour.

A group of the animals have become popular visitors to the harbour, where they play in the sea, hunt for fish, and sunbathe.

But Richard Wentworth captured this photo on Sunday afternoon (July 21) at South Harbour.

He said, “It shows a plastic bag caught in the seal’s mouth. Save our seals from plastic.”

If you see a seal that may be abandoned, thin or ill, you can call the British Divers’ Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546 weekdays or 07787 433412 out of office hours.

You can also call the RSPCA hotline (England & Wales) on 0300 1234 999