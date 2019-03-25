Seagull dies after being trapped in Eastbourne station

A seagull has died after being trapped in Eastbourne station for almost two days.

Animal rescuers from WRAS (Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service) and Seahaven Wildlife Rescue were joined by firefighters at the scene where the bird had become stuck in the roof overhanging platform one.

After negotiating with Network Rail, the railway station had to have its power shut down so the seagull, named Paul, could be seafely recovered.

The emergency teams worked from 7pm to 11pm on February 20 and eventually rescued Paul – who was very dehydrated, underweight, and had a wound on its wing.

He was taken into the care of the animal ambulance charity, but died on Friday (March 22).

In a statement WRAS said, “It is with great sadness that we had to say goodbye to Paul the gull on Friday after being rescued from Eastbourne train station on February 20th.

“The rescue of Paul meant he would be given a second chance to recuperate and see the wild again, with this being the ultimate goal for all our wildlife that comes through our doors, but unfortunately despite our best efforts, Paul was never able to gain enough strength to fully recover from his ordeal and the decision to put him to sleep was although an extremely tough one we knew it was right for him.

“Thought to be trapped for almost 48 hours on platform 1, he became a symbol for animal rights and the power of persistence, bringing multiple organisations together during the efforts to rescue him.

“Thank you to all those who showed their support for Paul, he will certainly be missed here at the centre.”

East Sussex WRAS rescues and cares for wild animals from across the county at its base in Whitesmith.

You can visit its website at wildlifeambulance.org

If you see an animal in trouble, you can call the 24-hour rescue line on 07815 078234.