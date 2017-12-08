Seaford man pleads guilty to string of sexual offences

A man pleaded guilty to seven sexual offences when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (December 4).

Stephen Beal, 54, pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and a sexual assault. A further count of rape will lie on file.

He has been remanded in custody for sentencing on January 26, 2018.

Beal, of Claremont Road, Seaford, had been wanted for failing to appear in court.

He was due to attend Lewes Crown Court on October 30, charged with eight non-recent sexual offences including rape.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was located in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday (December 2).