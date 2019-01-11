Schools needed for NSPCC’s Number Day

The NSPCC is encouraging schools across Sussex to take part in their Number Day on February 1.

Number Day is a maths-inspired fundraising day for children in nursery right through to secondary school, with free downloadable activities suitable for all ages and abilities.

Some of these fun curriculum-based activities take inspiration from famous game shows including Blockbuster and Who Wants to Be a Mathionnaire?

Pupils are also encouraged to ‘dress up for digits’ and make a donation to wear an item of clothing with a number on it.

Funds raised from Number Day will help support vital NSPCC services such as Speak Out Stay Safe which visits primary schools across Sussex to teach children about the dangers of abuse and what they can do if they need help.

In the last school year (2017/18) the NSPCC’s Schools Service reached more than 36,000 primary school children in more than 140 primary schools across Sussex with its Speak out Stay safe workshops and assemblies.

Amanda Rocca, NSPCC schools area co-ordinator for Sussex, said, “We are hoping for lots of schools to sign-up to what can be a great day of learning and play. By getting children involved in our numbers-based activities you can also help us be there for children when they need us most.”

Visit the website at www.nspcc.org.uk/numberday.