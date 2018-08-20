Schools and community groups get active with Beat the Street event

Beat the Street has transformed East Sussex into a giant walking, running and cycling game over the past seven weeks and the results are in.

People have been moving around their local communities tapping Beat Boxes on lampposts.

More than 33,000 residents took part in the community health competition and travelled 239,704 miles.

More than 250 schools and organisations created teams and competed against each other to see who could travel the furthest to win prizes.

The Haven Nursery School in Eastbourne was one of the high achieving schools.

The winning teams in the Beat the Street leader board for local groups and businesses were Eastbourne Rovers and Hailsham Can.

Dave Kellond, of Eastbourne Rovers, said, “Having taken part in Beat the Street in 2017, a number of us with Eastbourne Rovers AC were very excited when we learned it was returning for 2018.

“Probably the best part of Beat the Street is its accessibility, how you can participate during a walk to the shops, or the commute to work.

“Knowing that making the decision to walk, run, cycle or scoot instead of using the car will benefit not only your own health but also your team score.

“Anything attracting more people to exercise can only be a good thing.”

Tim Fox, of Hailsham Can, said, “The team are really happy to have finished well.

“Some of the team have rediscovered the joy of walking, others cycling, and hopefully we will continue getting out and about - at least until it starts snowing.”

Dr Martin Writer, chair of NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG, said, “If you’ve enjoyed taking part in Beat the Street, remember to keep active to build on the solid foundations that you’ve made for your health and wellbeing.

“Walking is one of the best things you can do for your health – a regular 10-minute brisk walk can make you feel better in so many ways.

“It can boost your energy, clear your head and lift your mood.

“It can help people with lower back pain and those at risk of high blood pressure.

“It can reduce your risk of serious illnesses like heart disease, type two diabetes, dementia and some cancers.”