A schoolgirl was in a collision with a car in Eldon Road on Monday afternoon (February 11).

Emergency services rushed to the incident which happened at the road’s junction with Victoria Drive at about 3.30pm.

Sussex Police said the pedestrian was an 11-year-old girl, who was taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings where she was treated for minor injuries.

The road was partially blocked southbound, with very slow traffic.