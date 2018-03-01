SCHOOL CLOSURES: Eastbourne and surrounding areas

Confirmed partly closed today:

College Central, Eastbourne partly closed, Emergency closure - adverse weather: Thursday 1 March 2018

Tile Barn Rd site-Hastings will open at 10am. Eastbourne site open as normal. If conditions change will update

Confirmed closed today:

Chiddingly Primary School closed, Emergency closure - no heating: Thursday 1 March 2018

Cuckmere House School, Seaford closed, Emergency closure - adverse weather: Thursday 1 March 2018

“We will be closing today due to the adverse weather. Most pupils have a significant distance to travel in and given the predicted forecast for today we can not guarantee their safe journey home.”

Hankham Primary School closed, Emergency closure - adverse weather: Thursday 1 March 2018

“The weather forecast suggests that weather conditions will get worse throughout the day and therefore we have made to decision to close: this will ensure the safety of children, families and staff and avoid having to close during the day. A decision about Friday will be made tomorrow morning.”