Sausage challenge launched to find best bangers in Eastbourne

The challenge is on to find the best bangers in Eastbourne.

The Matthew 25 Mission, which provides meals for homeless and vulnerable people in the town, is hosting a blind sausage tasting on April 10 to crown the best sausage in Eastbourne.

The Bay Tree Farm Shop in Polegate

The idea came when the Bay Tree Farm shop in Polegate agreed to provide the Mission with sausages each week for a year to help with their meals. This sparked a debate to claim bragging rights for the best sausage in Eastbourne – which will be held at Brodie Hall, Seaside, from 11am.

Organisers said, “The idea started as a bit of fun, but the support for the charity, and the British passion for a good sausage has been astonishing.

“We have had to close to new sausage entries for logistical purposes, as we don’t think the judges would be able to eat any more. Given the level of interest we will review the event afterwards and see if we can run it again.”

Andrea Horsnell – executive head chef – will be charged with cooking a dozen of each entry and presenting them to a distinguished judging panel. Jonathan Webley, of The Grand Hotel, and Catherine Clifford, of the Lansdowne Hotel, will be joined by Christina Ewbank, chief executive of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, The Mayor and Stephen Lloyd MP to make up the panel, and a winner will be crowned.

Guests are welcome, there will be hot dogs and drinks available on site – for a donation to the charity – and The Matthew 25 Mission welcomes a discussion with anyone who would like to support its work going forwards. Every penny raised on the day will be used to provide meals.

This is thanks to sponsors: Bay Tree Eggs, Bay Tree Farm Shop, Bookers, Burts Bakery of Seaford, Caladine Limited accountants, KD Catering Butchers, The Lansdowne Hotel, The Grand Hotel, Harries-Coffee.com, Malvern House B&B, R and Jay Trading Limited, Reid and Dean, NatWest Bank, and Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce.