Santa bus is back this year to support You Raise Me Up

A charitable Stagecoach bus driver is once again dressing up as Santa this Christmas to raise as much money as possible for a worthy cause.

Brian Newton will swap his company uniform for a Santa costume as part of the annual Christmas fundraising campaign.

This year Brian is supporting the local charity You Raise Me Up, which helps families who have lost a teenage child.

The benevolent bus driver will be distributing goodwill and goodies to anyone that boards his specially decorated Santa bus.

He’ll also be asking for donations to the cause as he takes passengers to their destinations across the town from December 18 until Christmas Eve.

For the last three years the charity initiative has gone down a storm with passengers who are thrilled to see Santa driving buses around the town.

Brian has been with Stagecoach in Eastbourne for five years and last year his efforts raised a fantastic £1,160 for the charity Children with Cancer Fund.

He said: “I really look forward to being Santa each Christmas.

“It’s become something of a popular tradition; last year I even had some people actually miss buses on purpose in the hope that the next one that comes along will be the Santa bus!

“I just hope it helps lift people’s spirits and raises some money for a great cause.”

Brain hopes that his passengers will give generously to You Raise Me Up.

He added: “I always try and support a local charity especially one that helps people through a difficult time in life.”

Krystian Kaczala, local operations manager at Stagecoach’s Eastbourne depot, said, “The response from the public is always really positive.

“It’s become a part of the build up to Christmas in the community.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supports us.”

You Raise Me Up is a Polegate based charity entirely funded by donations.

Its aim is to provide emotional and financial support to families that are coping with the loss of a teenager or young adult.

Santa, aka Brian Newton, will be spreading Christmas joy to Stagecoach passengers, from behind the wheel of a route 1/1A, 1X, 3 or Loop bus from Wednesday 18 December until Christmas Eve.