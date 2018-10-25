Safety warning for Beachy Head Marathon amid cliff fall fears

Organisers of this weekend’s Beachy Head Marathon say precautions are being taken after a serious warning of imminent cliff falls in the area.

The event, believed to be the toughest marathon in the country, will see thousands of runners from all over the world taking part on Saturday (October 27).

But safety concerns have been raised following warnings there is a high risk of a large cliff fall happening at any moment in the Shooter Bottom area.

Responding to this, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “We take the safety of all runners and those who come along to support those taking part in the Beachy Head Marathon very seriously.

“In light of the recent cliff movements around Sussex and more recently near the Shooters Bottom area, the organisers of the marathon have contacted all those taking part reiterating specific cliff edge safety instructions.”

The spokesperson said marshals and Coastguard officers will also be sited along the route.

They said, “Safety posters [will be] displayed at checkpoints leading up to Seven Sisters and Beachy Head to advise all runners and spectators to always maintain a safe distance away from the cliff edge, sticking clearly to the marked course route.”

Earlier this week the council said it was notified there is a ‘high risk’ of a large cliff fall at Shooter Bottom, near Beachy Head house.

It warned people to stay away from the edge and base of the cliffs and avoid to the area altogether if possible.

