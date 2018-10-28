Safety warning after chimney fire in Heathfield

Burwash Fire Station has issued a safety warning following a chimney fire in Heathfield.

A spokesman for the fire station revealed details of the chimney fire on Twitter and warned residents about their own chimneys this winter.

The warning read: “A sweep in time saves 999. Please ensure yours is sweep before lighting for the first time this year.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews attended the chimney fire at a house in Dads Hill, Cross in Hand, Heathfield, just after 6pm yesterday evening.

