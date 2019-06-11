Safeguarding warning after incident outside Eastbourne school

A safeguarding alert has been released to schools across the town after an incident near an Eastbourne school.

East Sussex Safeguarding Team has warned teachers and parents to be aware after a black car was reportedly seen driving slowly near a school, taking photographs of students, and potentially engaging in conversation with them.

Oakwood Primary Academy shared the alert on its Facebook page, saying, “Please talk [to] your child to make them aware. Thank you.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council confirmed the warning had been sent to all schools in the area, but did not release any further information about the school involved.

If you see anything suspicious outside a school call the police.