Runners set off in Brighton Half Marathon

Two Scooby Doos, some dinosaurs and Spiderman were among the runners taking part in the Brighton Half Marathon this morning (February 24).

Charity runners joined elite racers to take on the 13.1-mile half marathon, which starts and finishes at Madeira Drive on the seafront.

Picture by Bex Bastable

Participants are raising cash for organiser The Sussex Beacon, a HIV charity in Brighton, as well as children's hospice Chestnut Tree House, mental health charity Mind and dozens of other worthy causes.

Just under 12,000 people are taking part in the race this year.

Runners take in views of the city from Ovingdean, and make their way past landmarks including the Royal Pavilion, the two piers, the i360 and the Hove beach huts.

The first of the elite runners are expected back at the finish line by 10.35am.