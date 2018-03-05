Runner on track after heart attack

Well known local runner Brian Winn has been give the all clear to return to light training after suffering a heart attack during a local run last November.

Brian, who is in his seventies, was taking part in a cross country race on the Downs, just outside Eastbourne, when he suffered the attack.

Organisers and volunteers raced to Brian’s aid while they waited for help to arrive. Polegate Plodders’ chairman and former paramedic, Chris Geer, was very involved in Brian’s care on the ground and helped give him CPR and electric shock treatment before Brian was airlifted to Brighton Hospital.

Brian is president of the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League and a member of Hailsham Harriers. He is also a founder member of the Polegate Plodders.

Caroline Skinner, of Polegate Plodders, said: “Many people witnessed Brian’s heart attack and were deeply affected by what they saw and have been interested in his recovery over the last few months. I am pleased to say that Brian was given the go ahead from his doctor recently to resume light training.

“Brian is an extremely well known and very much loved member of the running community. He is now in his 70s but has been part of the running scene for over 50 years.”

