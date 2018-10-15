Royal Mail advertising Eastbourne jobs to help with Christmas post

Royal Mail is launching its annual recruitment drive, searching for thousands of seasonal workers to help sort both the Christmas post and the increasing amount of online shopping parcels.

And there is work available at the Eastbourne Collection Hub at 3 Upperton Road.

Around 23,000 jobs are now available across the UK at both Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide.

The number of available positions is slightly higher than last year, and successful applicants will mainly help to sort Christmas parcels, cards and letters.

For the Eastbourne role, the Post Office says: “We require casual workers to sort the post in our Mail Centres, with start dates from mid-November through to mid-December.

“As the face of Royal Mail you will work as part of a team ensuring we continue to deliver the high standards of service our customers expect.

“In the Mail Centre you will cover various indoor roles in a warehouse environment, you could be unloading mail from vans, moving large volumes of mail around in trolleys, sorting parcels and letters manually or operating machinery.

“It is a fast paced environment and you’ll be working to efficient methods to meet our business performance targets.

“A Mail Centre can process over a million items in a shift and you’ll be a valuable part of making that happen.

“As a Mail Centre postwoman or postman, you will need to be flexible and adaptable, changing from one role to another to move the work quickly along the processing chain.

Pay rate

The pay rate is: Mon - Sat 6am - 10pm £9.63

Mon - Fri 10pm - 6am £10.63

Sunday 6am - 10pm £10.13

Saturday and Sunday 10pm - 6am £11.13

How to apply

To see the jobs available, find out more information and apply, visit the Royal Mail recruitment website.

